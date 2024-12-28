American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stake Increased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOUT. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $14.94 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

