Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cadre by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,934,330.02. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,532,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,199,120.13. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

