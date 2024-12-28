Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $224,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $47,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 19,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,672 shares of company stock worth $1,966,596. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $29.14 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.