Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

