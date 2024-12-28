Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.27.
