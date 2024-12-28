StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASPS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

