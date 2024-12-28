Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:IPG opened at $28.11 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,041,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 336,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

