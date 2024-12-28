Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

