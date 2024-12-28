Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

CTSO opened at $0.94 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.