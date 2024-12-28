The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
