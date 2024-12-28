ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.22 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIRFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

