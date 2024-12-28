StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPIX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
