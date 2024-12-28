Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,561.68. This trade represents a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

