Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

About Amarin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 63.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 860,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 334,969 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Amarin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,301,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

