Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
