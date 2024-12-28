Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

