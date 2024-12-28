CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CBIZ has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $86.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.95.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
