CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CBIZ has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $86.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 25.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

