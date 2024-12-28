Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Energy Focus Company Profile
