Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.