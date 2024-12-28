WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. WH Group has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

