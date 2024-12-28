WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WH Group Price Performance
Shares of WH Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. WH Group has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.
WH Group Company Profile
