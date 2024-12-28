VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
VAT Group Price Performance
Shares of VTTGF stock opened at $391.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.82. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $391.10 and a 52 week high of $572.43.
VAT Group Company Profile
