Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 1,838.2%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 1,838.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

