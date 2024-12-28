Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Drops By 61.3%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

West Japan Railway stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

