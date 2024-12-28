Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 10,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %

WMLLF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

