Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 10,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %
WMLLF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Wealth Minerals
