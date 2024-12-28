WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WH Smith Price Performance

WHTPF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

