Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $22.57 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

