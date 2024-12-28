Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Up 99.0% in December

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Wildpack Beverage has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Filling, Decorating, Brokering, and Corporate segments. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging products, such as brite cans, can ends, printed cans, paktech carriers, and case trays; and private label packaging services.

