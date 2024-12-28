Short Interest in WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Drops By 87.5%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

