Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 35,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Weimob Price Performance
Shares of WEMXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Weimob
