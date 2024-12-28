Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 35,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of WEMXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

