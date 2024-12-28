Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,338.17 ($29.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,355.50 ($29.64). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,342 ($29.47), with a volume of 2,776,293 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,700 ($33.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($34.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,390.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,336.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,251.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,348 ($29.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,973.56 ($8,775.08). Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

