San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.09. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

