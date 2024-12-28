Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.38 and traded as high as $79.38. Synaptics shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 264,645 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 58.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

