SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.24 and traded as high as $61.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 8,142,508 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

