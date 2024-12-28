China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.69. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 75,572 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

China Natural Resources Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

