SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.41. SLR Investment shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 196,826 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $889.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 100,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $90,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

