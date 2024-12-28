Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.05. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 96,959 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

