Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.05. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 96,959 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
