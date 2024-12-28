Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.31. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 99,613 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

