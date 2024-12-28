Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $12.31. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 99,613 shares.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.