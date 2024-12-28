Critical Survey: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Risk & Volatility
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
|-60.97%
|15.18%
|1.45%
|W. P. Carey
|35.12%
|6.45%
|3.14%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|W. P. Carey
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2.11
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than W. P. Carey.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and W. P. Carey”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
|-$15.04 million
|-5.91
|-$34.79 million
|($1.52)
|-1.85
|W. P. Carey
|$1.59 billion
|7.51
|$708.33 million
|$2.54
|21.46
W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
W. P. Carey beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.
