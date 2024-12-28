Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) versus Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A -2.71% -2.16% Mace Security International -76.60% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 8.74, indicating that its share price is 774% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Mace Security International $6.60 million 0.16 -$4.43 million ($0.06) -0.26

This table compares Methes Energies International and Mace Security International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mace Security International.

About Methes Energies International

(Get Free Report)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mace Security International

(Get Free Report)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.