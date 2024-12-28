MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 5.63. MARA has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MARA will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

