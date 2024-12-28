Head to Head Review: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceapro and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Insmed has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insmed is more favorable than Ceapro.

This table compares Ceapro and Insmed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83 Insmed $342.96 million 36.31 -$749.57 million ($5.55) -12.54

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07% Insmed -252.01% N/A -54.43%

About Ceapro

(Get Free Report)

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.