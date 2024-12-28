Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) versus Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Critical Contrast

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.04% 10.45% 4.99% Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and Heritage Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 5 9 0 2.64 Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $38.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

94.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Heritage Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $15.15 billion 2.89 $2.18 billion $1.65 19.56 Heritage Distilling $8.08 million 1.45 N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Heritage Distilling on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

