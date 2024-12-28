Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Financial Contrast

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given TranSwitch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TranSwitch is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -2.94% 0.19% 0.15% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and TranSwitch”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $658.53 million 1.69 -$11.08 million ($0.67) -57.25 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of 14.75, meaning that its stock price is 1,375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

