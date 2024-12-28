Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at C$60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.05 and a twelve month high of C$61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.61.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

