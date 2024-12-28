CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,216. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 597.80, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

