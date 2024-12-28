Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after buying an additional 378,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
