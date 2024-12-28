Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $12.77 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.