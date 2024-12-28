STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 111,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

