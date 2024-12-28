Comparing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astrana Health and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 2 6 1 2.89 Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 99.16%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

This table compares Astrana Health and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Gopher Protocol”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.72 billion 1.07 $60.72 million $1.30 25.17 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Gopher Protocol on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

