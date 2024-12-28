Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 6.39, indicating that its share price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TG Therapeutics and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Affymax 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.01%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Affymax.

58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -5.42% -8.32% -3.40% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Affymax”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $264.79 million 19.12 $12.67 million ($0.10) -325.30 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Affymax.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Affymax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

