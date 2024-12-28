Comparing Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) & Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) and Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $520.49 million 1.12 $48.22 million $1.73 20.03 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.91 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -106.78

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 5.83% 9.33% 7.91% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Revelyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark. The company offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers’ representatives. It exports its firearm products through a network of selected commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

