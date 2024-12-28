Reviewing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -3.46% 1.62% 1.22% UiPath -6.49% -4.14% -2.82%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

nCino has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares nCino and UiPath”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $522.98 million 7.62 -$42.35 million ($0.17) -202.53 UiPath $1.41 billion 5.02 -$89.88 million ($0.16) -80.50

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UiPath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for nCino and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 5 10 0 2.67 UiPath 1 16 2 0 2.05

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. UiPath has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

nCino beats UiPath on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

